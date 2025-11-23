LOGIN
  Weak Hero to Tastefully Yours: K-dramas featuring Park Ji Hoon

Weak Hero to Tastefully Yours: K-dramas featuring Park Ji Hoon

Published: Nov 23, 2025, 08:54 IST

From being a K-pop idol to being part of hit dramas, including Tastefully Yours and Weak Hero, among others. Here are a few of the dramas he has been part of. 

1 / 8
Park Ji Hoon is a child actor, and his career spans singing as well. He gained widespread fame after being part of the K-pop boy group Wanna One. Following the disbandment, he launched a successful solo career as a singer with EPs and as a critically acclaimed actor, notably in Weak Hero Class 1.

Jumong
2 / 8
Jumong

Jumong follows the story of Ju Mong, who is conceived by Hae Mo Soo and Lady Yu Hwa, but he is raised as the son of Geum Wa, who betrayed Hae Mo Soo; Ju Mong yearns to meet his father, and he loves only one woman for his whole life.

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency
3 / 8
Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency

The historical drama tells the story of Lee Soo, who gets abducted on his wedding day, and his fiancée, Gae-ttong, starts working at a marriage agency. Later, Gae-ttong falls for Ma Hoon, her employer, while Lee Soo continues to pine for her.

At a Distance, Spring Is Green
4 / 8
At a Distance, Spring Is Green

The romantic K-drama is about coming of age, a campus story about youth in their 20s whose lives appear to be like the beauty of spring from afar.

Love Song for Illusion
5 / 8
Love Song for Illusion

The story is about Yeon-wol, who hatches a plan to seek revenge against the king, who executed her entire family; things take a turn when she falls into a trap and finds herself waking up as Prince Sajo-hyun's concubine.

Tastefully Yours
6 / 8
Tastefully Yours

The show follows the story of an arrogant heir who meets a low-profile but stubborn chef whose recipes astonish him, sparking an unlikely romance.

Love Revolution
7 / 8
Love Revolution

Love Revolution is about Gong Joo-young, a high school student who falls in love at first sight with Wang Ja-rim, a pretty but standoffish girl. Despite her cold attitude, Joo-young goes to great lengths to win her heart.

Weak Hero
8 / 8
Weak Hero

The K-drama tells the story of a studious young man who refuses to back down from the bullies in his class. He uses his intelligence, tools, and psychology to fight against violence.

