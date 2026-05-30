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Naga Chaitanya takes legal action against infidelity claims involving Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: May 30, 2026, 14:44 IST | Updated: May 30, 2026, 14:44 IST
Naga Chaitanya takes legal action against infidelity claims involving Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya takes legal action against infidelity claims Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Naga Chaitanya has moved to court seeking protection of his personality rights. It is alleged that his identity is being misused across digital platforms, including content that links his name to explicit material and AI-generated videos.

Actor Naga Chaitanya has approached the Delhi High Court over the alleged misuse of his identity across digital platforms. It is said that his name has been linked to explicit material, AI-generated videos, and claims surrounding his past marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Naga Chaitanya moves to court

As per the Hindustan Times, the 39-year-old actor has filed a petition seeking protection of his personality rights. He has argued that his name, image, likeness and public persona are being used without authorisation on various platforms.

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The plea also highlighted concerns about deepfake content, unauthorised merchandise and defamatory material allegedly circulating on the internet.

What did Chaitanya's counsel say

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During a recent hearing before Justice Jyoti Singh, Chaitanya's counsel, Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, reportedly claimed that several websites were allegedly exploiting the actor's popularity by using his name in connection with objectionable content.

One of the major concerns pointed out by the legal team involved AI-generated and manipulated content that allegedly portrays the actor in inappropriate situations.

Apart from concerns over explicit content, the actor's lawyers also objected to online posts and videos that accuse him of being unfaithful during his marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and suggest that he was responsible for damaging her career. "This is trolling, this is not fair criticism," Gaggar said.

According to the petition, such content has adversely affected Chaitanya's reputation, dignity, privacy and public image. The court also examined examples of online content and merchandise allegedly featuring the actor's likeness without permission.

Court observation

While hearing the matter, Justice Jyoti Singh said, "You are in public life, you are certainly more vulnerable than the rest of the people, but it has its limitations."

The High Court has reportedly issued a summons in the case, and the next hearing is scheduled for September 30.

About Chaitanya and Samantha's relationship

The two announced their separation in 2021 after almost four years of marriage. Chaitanya later married Sobhita Dhulipala, while Samantha tied the knot to Raj Nidimoru. n

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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