/Lock Upp 2: Sunita Ahuja and Riyaz Aly's journey ends in surprise double eviction

Lock Upp 2 has taken another dramatic turn with a double eviction with Sunita Ahuja and Riyaz Aly have been eliminated from the reality show, bringing their respective journeys to a end as the race for the title grows more intense. With two contestants leaving at once, the unexpected elimination has added another layer of uncertainity to the reality show's increasingly intense race for survival.

Lock Upp 2's double eviction

In the latest update of Lock Upp 2, the major turning point came with a shocking double eviction on its Judgement Day episode, eliminating Sunita Ahuja and social media influencer Riyaz Aly from the show. The double elimination took place after a week of intense twists, secret reveals, and emotional moments in the jail.

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Earlier in the week, Sunita openly requested to be nominated and sent home, citing unhappiness with the jail's living conditions. Her departure followed an emotional appearance by her husband, Govinda, on the show.

Meanwhile, Riyaz's elimination came with a major strategic twist. During a high-stakes task, he was given the special power to either protect a safe contestant or put them at risk to earn ₹50,000 for the house. He chose to prioritise the group's benefit and risked Sunita's safety but ultimately ended up in the bottom two alongside her.

Netizens' reaction to double eviction in Lock Upp 2

Soon after the announcement of the names of contestants of the double eviction, fans flooded social media platforms to give their opinions as well. One X user wrote, "I was rooting for Sunita Ji. She's such a fun person outside the show, but here I don't know what happened."

Another user wrote, “It was obvious. Riyaz and Sunita were actually doing nothing!!”

“Very well deserved. Quite disappointed in Sunita Ji, though. She was such a fun character for the show,” wrote the third user.

Govinda's appearance on Lock Upp 2 and Sunita's first statement post eviction

Govinda visited the sets of Lock Upp 2 to take his wife home after eviction from the show. In a recent interview, Sunita Ahuja spoke about what she learned from Lock Upp 2 and revealed who became her closest friends during the show.