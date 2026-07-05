/Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola slams Shreya Kalra over revealing her sexuality

Lock Upp 2, with each day, is pushing the boundaries of reality shows with every twist and turn, leaving contestants and viewers stunned alike. The latest episode was no exception as a shocking and explosive confrontation unfolded after Akanksha Chamola called out Shreya Kalra for revealing her sexuality without her consent. The particular part of the show has now gone viral and has become one of the season's most talked-about moments.

Akanksh Chamola slams Shreya Kalra and calls her 'evil'

Actress Akanksha Chamola confronted fellow contestant Shreya Kalra in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2 and called Shreya the most evil person she had ever met, accusing her of betraying her trust, leading to an emotional showdown.

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She said, "I want to say in front of everyone that I have never seen a more evil person in the world who is so heartless and insensitive. Tumne jo Sufi ke saath share kiya hai na mera secret, thank you so much. Mereko bol rahi ho, ‘Maine tumko support nahi kiya’ (Thank you so much for sharing my secret with Sufi). And you're saying that I didn't support you, but what you told Sufi, I didn't even share with you. We had a conversation backstage. You overheard it and used it."

Akanksha further added, "Don't trust this woman. The thing wasn't even part of the show, but she brought it into the game. So, just for the record, I don't have any lifelines now. She can go to any extent to backstab you. God bless you. I hope bhagwan aur tumhara karma thoda sukh shaanti de aur tumhare andar jo logon ke liye gandagi aur hatred hai na voh kabhi toh kum ho (I hope God and your karma bring you some peace and happiness, and that the hatred and negativity you carry towards others one day begins to fade)." Akanksha then broke down in tears.

Netizens' reaction to Akanksha and Shreya's confrontation

Soon after the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section, with everyone taking sides with both, stating their views. One user wrote, "Everyone except Shreya is just playing ghar ghar." Another user wrote, "For everybody defending Shreya, it was Akansha’s secret; only she has the right to tell her story. She didn't even do anything wrong with Shreya for this betrayal."

“Like seriously, if you don’t want this secret to come out, then you should've had control on yourself…..Every contestant wants each and every one out there to keep secrets revealed and lifelines to be spent….as simple as that…this time I am with @shreyakalraa,” wrote the third user. “Shreya is not a part of the conversation; that is different... She just heard it...Shreya, you did wrong,” wrote another social media user.