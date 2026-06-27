/Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce from Gaurav Khanna during show's premiere

Reality TV show Lock Upp has returned with second season, which premiered today. However, it is grabbing headlines as television actress Akanksha Chamola has left the viewers stunned during the premiere of the show after making a shocking revelation that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are heading for divorce.

Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce with Gaurav Khanna

In the premiere of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola shared that she and Gaurav Khanna mutually decided to part ways after realising they were no longer compatible as life partners. As part of the introduction of Akanksha Chamola, whose cell mates include Shreya Kalra and Shresta Iyer, she is asked to reveal a secret about herself that none of the other inmates know.

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She said, "So, me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been separated and living separately for a year. It has not been public, but yeah, now... We have been sitting on this since last year. So, things are not bad between us; we take to each other. But we also think that we are not compatible as partners because we both see a different future. There's no bad blood between us.'

She further said, "His parents and my parents suggested that we should live separately and find each other. They thought that we would talk to each other and go to public events so we could revive things. But there's no married couple left now. This would be news for our families as well now."