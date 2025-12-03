/Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's journey- From a silent player to a fierce contestant

Gaurav Khanna is the first finalist in the Bigg Boss 19 finale. Khanna has had a remarkable journey inside the house, from an underdog to a fierce contestant. As the season nears an end, here's looking back on his journey inside Bigg Boss' house.
Gaurav Khanna is an Indian television actor known for his exceptional performances in shows like Anupamaa and Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam. He is a superstar of the small screen and a beloved celebrity of fans. During his stint in Bigg Boss 19, Khanna has definitely guarded all his strategies and tactics and gained immense love from the audience, becoming one of the favourites this season among the audience. Here, take a look at his memorable journey.
At the beginning of the show, Gaurav Khanna was considered one of the least involved contestants. He is usually known as a contestant who stayed silent in every situation and did not give his opinion in the Bigg Boss house.
Every contestant bashed him for not taking sides and avoiding drama, and ultimately playing safe to make a spot in every contestant's good books.
The highlight of his Bigg Boss journey came when he had a showdown with fellow contestant Abhishek Bajaj. Both shared a great bond, but an argument during a nomination task created a barrier between the two that no one expected.
Following this, Bajaj started cornering Khanna and remarked on his personality as a silent contestant. The fight then changed the dynamics in their friendship.
Gaurav Khanna, showdown with Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chehar was also one of the high points of Bigg Boss 19. Reportedly, both ladies insisted on applying makeup on a frozen Gaurav Khanna, which led to the actor retaliating. Khanna told them that he was not comfortable and also clearly mentioned his boundaries.
After weeks of being silent, during a dramatic captaincy task, the actor lashed out in a heated argument with Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri over house dynamics and the show.
This was the first time in the whole season, the viewers saw his bold and fierce side after he was mocked for his silent game. He aggressively took a stand for himself when Farrhana asked him, "Kaun ho aap?" (Who are you?), and he answered “Haan hun main TV ka superstar” (Yes, I am television's superstar).
Family Week became one of the most emotional moments for Gaurav Khanna as he reunited with his wife, actress Akanksha Chamola. The audience saw the otherwise calm Gaurav, breaking down as his wife walked into the house. Both spent precious moments with each other as they laughed, smiled, and blushed while other contestants teased them about their romance.
Gaurav Khanna connected with a few housemates, including Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari. His friendships grew gradually, which was not just for the sake of alliances, but also marked a true example of genuine friendship. His calm nature helped him become a trusted voice among all the other housemates. Khanna is a person whom some people turned to when emotions ran high, and they wanted to talk to someone who could listen to them.
In a recent task for the ticket to the finale, Gaurav defeated his friends, Pranit More and Ashnoor Kaur. In the task, they had to balance two bowls of water. Gaurav, instead of panicking and showing aggression, completed the task well, ultimately securing his position as a finalist in Bigg Boss 19.
A media press conference was held in Bigg Boss 19 on Monday, December 1st, 2025. Gaurav Khanna broke down emotionally when asked about fatherhood and having kids. During the ongoing conference, a journalist told him that he had been gaining sympathy by repeatedly bringing up the topic of his wife and the mutual decision not to have kids on the show. In response, Gaurav Khanna teared up and said, “It’s a very touchy topic. I love my wife, I love her a lot, and I will listen to everything my wife says."