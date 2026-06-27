TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is now part of Netflix's reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, his first-ever stint in reality television.

The actor, who is a very private person, has always stayed away from the format but finally said yes this time on his wife’s advice. Before entering the house, the actor exclusively interacted with WION, revealing how he initially said no to the show. But somewhere, he felt that this show might be the right one to kick-start my journey. But Dheeraj is the one known for his shy and calm nature. When asked if his fans would see a totally new side of his character, to this, the actor said 100%

Read the excerpts from the chat here:

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WION: What made you say yes to Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa?

Dheeraj: I have said ‘’no'' to a lot of captive reality shows before this. My first answer to Lock Upp was also a hard no. I’m a private person, and daily soaps have kept me busy all this while. But this time, it was different. The combination of Netflix and Ekta Kapoor was honestly unbeatable. It felt like the right time, the right platform, and the right people. Saying no to this combination was just hard.

WION: Fans know you as a calm and charming personality. Will they see a completely different side of Dheeraj inside the Lock Upp?

Dheeraj: 100%. People know me through my characters, the calm, charming guy. But that’s not all of me. I’m also fun, adventurous, sensitive, caring, and yes, a fighter when I need to be. I’ve kept my personal life private for years, but reality is the future, and my fans have always wanted to see the real me. My wife actually pushed me to do this so the audience can see who Dheeraj is beyond the screen. So yes, you will see many layers. Some things might surprise you. But it’s still me, unfiltered, real, and human. I just hope that when people watch and judge, they also love that side.

WION: What are you most scared of, and who are you going to miss the most?

Dheeraj: Nothing scares me, to be honest, it's just the anticipation of something unknownthat creates some excitement, and I am enjoyingthat. The one thing that I will miss the most is my family. I haven't been away from my family for 40 days at a stretchever in my life, and I will really miss them. This is something that has been making me emotional.

WION: Reality shows often test relationships and patience. What's one quality you think will help you survive?

Dheeraj:: Self-belief. I’m entering with an open mind, an open heart, and a very strong belief in myself to win. I’ve lived a disciplined life as an actor, with a healthy diet, regular workouts, and mental preparation with my family. Over the last few days, I’ve even intensified my workouts and added more protein to stay strong for the tasks. But mentally, it’s the pep talks from my wife and family that have really prepared me. And patience, of course. I’m not here to observe others or create drama. I’m here to give it my all, stay true to myself, and come out stronger and better at judging people.

WION: With hosts like Farah and Riteish, do you think their feedback will be tougher than the challenges inside the house?

Dheeraj: Farah Ma’am and Riteish sir are legends, and I respect them immensely. Their feedback will be sharp because they know the game, they know entertainment, and they won’t sugarcoat things. But honestly, the real challenge is inside the jail, the dynamics, staying away from family, and not knowing who to trust. That’s the intimidating part. Feedback from the hosts is something I’ll take constructively. As actors, we’re judged every day, so I’m not scared of that. I’m more focused on handling the tasks, the mind games, and staying true to myself while the hosts do their job.

WION: This format has shades of Bigg Boss. If you had to pick one Bigg Boss contestant whose gameplay inspires you, who would it be and why?

Dheeraj: To be honest, we don’t watch much reality TV at home, especially after our son was born. We’re quite strict about it. So I haven’t followed Bigg Boss closely enough to pick one contestant. But what inspires me is anyone who has played with dignity, didn’t lose themselves in the game, and stayed real under pressure. That’s my plan for Lock Upp. I’m not going to copy anyone’s gameplay. I’m entering as Dheeraj, a little nervous, very private, but ready to show the tiger in me. I want to win by being myself, not by becoming someone else.