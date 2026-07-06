/Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde enters as first wildcard contestant, clashes with Shivangi Joshi

The drama inside Lock Upp 2 is intensifying with each day. With the arrival of Shilpa Shinde as the reality show's first wildcard contestant, her entry has already stirred tensions inside the house, with contestant Shivangi Joshi calling Shinde "a difficult person to talk to" in the latest promo, hinting at an explosive rivalry ahead.

Shilpa Shinde locks horns with Shivangi Joshi

Right after entering the show, the dynamics changed after the entry of Shilpa Shinde. She clashed with Shivangi Joshi over group gameplay. Shilpa accused Shivangi and other housemates of "playing in a herd" and being too dependent on group dynamics and acting "cunning" while pretending to be innocent.

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However, Shivangi Joshi hit by calling Shilpa a "difficult person". During the shouting match, Shivangi labelled Shilpa's behaviour and remarks as her "cheap personality".

Shilpa is a "difficult person". During the shouting match, Shivangi labelled Shilpa's behaviour and remarks as her "cheap personality". Other contestants, like Akanksha Chamola, had anticipated the tension, noting that conflicts were bound to arise the moment Shilpa entered the house.

Netizens' reaction to Shilpa Shinde and Shivangi

Soon after the clip went viral of Shivangi and Shilpa locking horns, netizens took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "So Shivangi's sneaky sneaky mask was only for a week. Well, at least something good came out of Shilpa showing up, now everyone will play fair and square... Before it was just Shreya who got a bad rep. Welcome to #LockUpp2."

Another user wrote, "This woman did a false case on a man for nothing. She is nobody. Why are we platforming people like Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde."

“This going to be entertaining as hell,” wrote the third user.

All about Lock Upp 2

The reality show features hosts (jailers) Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The contestants in the show are Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Riyaz Aly, Akanksh Choudhary, Sufi Motiwala, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola and Sreshta Iyer.