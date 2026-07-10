/Lock Upp 2: Gaurav Khanna opens up about wife Akanksha Chamola's sexuality

Lock Upp 2 is intensifying with each day. The reality show turned into an emotional space as Akanksha Chamola's revelation about her sexuality prompted husband Gaurav Khanna to share his thoughts on it. During the episode, Gaurav addressed how the conversation impacted their relationship, emphasising the importance of honesty and mutual understanding between partners.

Gaurav Khanna's meet with Akanksha Chamola and reaction to her sexuality revelation

The Anupamaa actor entered the show and both got emotional on meeting each other. During the conversation, Gaurav revealed that she discussed their separation seven days before he left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Later, Farah Khan asked Gaurav and Akanksha to have a private conversation. Moments later, Gaurav entered, recited a poem and walked straight to Akanksha. Smiling, he greeted her and said, "Band baja di aapne meri (You have really shaken things up)", after which Akanksha was seen becoming visibly emotional.

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In the promo, Farah tells Gaurav, "Jab iska second secret reveal hua, maine isko pucha bhi ki does Gaurav know about this? And she said teko pata tha pehle se (When her second secret was revealed, I even asked her, 'Does Gaurav know about this?' And she said, 'He knew beforehand'. " Gaurav then said, 'Maine hamesha bola hai ki agar aap kisi ko pasand karte hai to aap fir poori tarah se kare (I have always said that if you like someone, you should do so wholeheartedly). I have always been that guy in my life. " Akanksha added, "He was very open-minded. He understood my feelings and everything, and he accepted it graciously."

Gaurav tells Akanksha, "It (the divorce) is the biggest news right now. We discussed this in May before KKK. Everyone thinks we have already been divorced for a year or so. They are saying Akanksha was giving auditions in the show (Bigg Boss), and I was doing it for sympathy. So, I had to come. I haven't told a single soul till today."

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the promo was unveiled, netizens took to the comment section and expressed their views. One user wrote, "She is so lucky to have GK in her life yet she doesn't appreciate." Another user wrote, "If people still think this is scripted, I feel sorry. Gk face says it all, he is devastated but a rock pillar for her." "Gaurav, such a wonderful human being, accepting her the way she is oh gosh", wrote the third user.