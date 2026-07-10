/Lock Upp 2: Govinda enters with a bullet for Sunita Ahuja following her 'I'd shoot him in the chest' remark

Lock Upp 2 has been buzzing on the internet since day one. Among the fifteen celebrities, Sunita Ahuja has consistently been in the news because of her troubled marriage to Bollywood actor Govinda. The upcoming episode will feature a segment where some of the contestants will have visitors visiting the Lockk Up set. Bollywood actor Govinda makes a striking appearance to support his wife. The promo shows Chi Chi bringing a bullet on set after Ahuja remarks on the show about shooting him in the chest.

Govinda's grand entry in Lock Upp

In the new promo, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are seen welcoming Govinda, who has come to support his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Govinda says, "Yeh voh Lock Upp hai jo dikhayi deta hai, jo nahi dikhaye dete voh kayi lock-ups hai, main vahan se aa raha hoon." (This is the lock-up that is visible to everyone, but many lock-ups are not visible, and I am coming from there.)

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Later, the actor left everyone surprised as he appeared on the stage with a bullet in his pocket. When Farah Khan brought up Govinda’s past shooting incident, the actor laughed and said, “Arre, main leke aaya hoon jeb mein goli. Main bola seene mein maarna chah rahi thi, maar le ab." (I've brought a bullet in my pocket. I thought if she wants to shoot me in the chest, she can shoot me now.)

Also Read: Govinda breaks his silence over marital discord with Sunita Ahuja

What did Sunita Ahuja say?

In 2024, Govinda was rushed to the hospital after he reportedly accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning his gun.

At the premiere of the recent reality show, Ahuja addressed the criticism she has faced over her candid remarks about the shooting incident. Explaining Govinda's accidental shooting, the Lock Upp contestant stated, "Jab koi teesra aata hai toh aankhiyon se nahi, ghutnon pe goli maari jaati hai" (When a third person comes in between, you don’t aim for the eyes; you shoot them in the knees.)

When Farah reminded her of her earlier remark that, had she been the one who shot Govinda, as rumours had claimed, she would have aimed for his chest instead, Sunita laughed and replied, "Nishana chookta nahi mera." (I never miss my aim.)

About Sunita Ahuja and Govinda