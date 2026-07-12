/S Janaki funeral: Karnataka CM announces full state honours for legendary playback singer

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday paid tribute to legendary playback singer S. Janaki, saying the state would accord her full state honours during her last rites in Mysuru, in keeping with her final wish.

Remembering the veteran singer's unparalleled contribution to Indian music, the Chief Minister also said efforts would be made to preserve her legacy for future generations.

Highlighting Janaki's "immense contribution" to Indian music and confirming that her family had decided to fulfil her final wish, Shivakumar said the state government would ensure she received full state honours.

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S Janaki to receive full state honours

"S Janaki was one of India's most celebrated playback singers, having recorded more than 40,000 songs in multiple languages. She recorded her first song in Mysuru, and her last song was also recorded there. Although she was living in Hyderabad, she always cherished Mysuru and wished to spend her final days there."



"I have spoken to her family members, and they have decided to honour her wishes by performing her last rites in Mysuru. We will accord her full state honours. She was a recipient of four National Film Awards presented by the President of India and received 33 major awards and recognitions from across the country. We deeply respect her immense contribution to Indian music."

The Chief Minister further said discussions would be held with members of the film fraternity on ways to "preserve and protect" Janaki's legacy so that her remarkable body of work continues to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers.

"In the days ahead, I will discuss with my colleagues in the film industry how we can preserve and protect her legacy so that her name and extraordinary contributions continue to inspire future generations. She was a remarkable artist whose melodious voice touched the hearts of millions of people across generations. May God grant eternal peace to her soul. We will always cherish her timeless songs and the invaluable contribution she made to the Indian film and music industry," he said.

Janaki's granddaughter pays tribute

Meanwhile, Janaki's granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, described the singer's passing as a loss not just for the family but for the entire world. Speaking to ANI, she remembered her grandmother as a versatile artist, a compassionate human being and someone whose humility left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Calling it a "great loss" and saying Janaki would "live on through her music," Apsara said, "This is a great loss, not just to our family, for the whole nation, for the whole world. My grandmom was a very versatile singer. She had the most expressive type of singing. I think everybody who listens to her music knows that. I'm very honoured to have been her granddaughter in this lifetime. I have learned so many things from her. Not just as a celebrity, but first and foremost, she was my grandmother. She will be deeply missed. Not just by me, the whole world."

About S Janaki

S. Janaki, fondly known as the "Nightingale of South India," passed away at Apollo Hospital in Mysuru on Saturday after suffering age-related health complications. She was 88.



According to reports, the veteran singer was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of the day after her health deteriorated.

One of India's most celebrated playback singers, Janaki, enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over six decades. She recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages and earned widespread acclaim for her versatility, emotive singing and enduring contribution to Indian cinema.