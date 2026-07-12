/Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas introduces fiancé during Delhi concert | Watch

It looks like the Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas has found her happily ever after. Recently, during her Delhi concert, the Punjabi star left fans stunned after sharing a deeply personal moment on stage with her longtime boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary. While the crowd expected a night filled with music and high energy, Sandlas delivered a surprise that quickly became the talk of social media. Several videos are now circulating online, with fans gushing over the fairytale love story of the "Shararat" singer.

Jasmine Sandlas introduces her fiancé

While making fans soak in the energetic and unmatched vibe of her highly anticipated ‘The Dream Girl India Tour’ in Delhi on July 11, Jasmine Sandlas came on stage with a beautiful surprise.

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A video that is garnering attention on Instagram shows the Dhurandhar singer walking on stage while holding her fiancé Shekhar’s hand. She then announced her engagement and showed off her ring. Expressing her immense joy, Sandlas said, "This is the man who put a ring on it. This is my man, everybody!" She is then seen running towards her love and wrapping him in a tight hug.

The Punjabi singer and her fiancé shared a romantic moment on stage as they danced together to her recently released hit song, "Laavan." Twirling in her golden lehenga, Sandlas sent a wave of excitement and joy through her fans.

About Jasmine Sandlas' Delhi concert

On July 11, Jasmine Sandlas kicked off her 'The Dream Girl India Tour' at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, Delhi. The concert featured an electrifying four-hour show packed with her signature Punjabi hits and powerhouse vocals. The singer opted for traditional Indian attire, donning a golden lehenga with a side slit.

About Jasmine Sandlas

Jasmine Sandlas is one of the most acclaimed Indian-American singers and songwriters, known as the "Gulabi Queen" of Punjabi music. Born in Jalandhar, Punjab, and raised in California, Sandlas showcases her talent and vocal range in multiple hit songs, including "Illegal Weapon" and "Yaar Na Miley", blending traditional Punjabi folk with Western hip-hop.