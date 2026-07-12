/Wimbledon 2026: After Priyanka Chopra and Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ananya Panday turns heads in stunning red dress

As Wimbledon continues to capture global attention, Bollywood stars are making stylish appearances in the stands. After Priyanka Chopra turned heads in an all-white ensemble, Ananya Panday recently made a striking fashion statement at the much-talked-about tournament. The actress embraced her style and donned a stunning red dress at the Wimbledon Men's Singles semi-finals.

Ananya Panday at Wimbledon 2026

Spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London, Panday wore a vibrant, fiery red midi dress by Ralph Lauren. She elevated her look with an off-white Chanel bag, minimal jewellery, loose wavy hair, and fresh, natural makeup. She also sported chic black sunglasses, which theLigerstar placed on her head while arriving for the tournament.

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Other Bollywood celebrities at Wimbledon 2026

On the eleventh day of Wimbledon 2026, Priyanka Chopra marked her presence in the Royal Box at Centre Court. The actress opted for an all-white ensemble featuring a midi dress paired with a bandana tied stylishly around her head.

Also Read: Kalyani Priyadarshan exudes royal elegance at Wimbledon 2026

Beyond making headlines for her look, Chopra also left fans gushing over her whirlwind romance with husband Nick Jonas as she FaceTimed him in the middle of the tournament, giving him a chance to soak in the excitement of the match.

Kalyani Priyadarshan attended Day 10 of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. The Indian star turned heads in a classic powder blue midi dress, perfectly in tune with the tournament's chic style code.

About Ananya Panday