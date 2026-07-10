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Priyanka Chopra dazzles at Wimbledon; her FaceTime moment with Nick Jonas goes viral

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 11:41 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 11:41 IST
Priyanka Chopra dazzles at Wimbledon; her FaceTime moment with Nick Jonas goes viral

Priyanka Chopra at Wimbledon Photograph: (X)

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Priyanka Chopra made a stunning appearance at Wimbledon in an elegant white outfit. But more than her dress, it was her FaceTiming husband Nick Jonas from the Royal Box that caught the attention of everyone around. 

Wimbledon tennis tournament is happening at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Matches are not the only thing that is captivating fans around the world, but also the A-list celebrities who have also been making stylish appearances on the stands. Recently, Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight as she attended a Wimbledon match on the eleventh day, dressed in an elegant white ensemble. And while fans loved seeing Priyanka at Wimbledon, it was her FaceTiming husband, Nick Jonas, that created a viral moment on the internet.

What did Priyanka Chopra wear to Wimbledon 2026?

Priyanka Chopra turned heads in an elegant white ensemble while seated in the Royal Box. Her outfit featured a cream-coloured midi dress, which she paired with a matching silk bandana tied around her head. She completed the look with minimal makeup.

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She elevated her attire by carrying a taupe-coloured shoulder bag, chic sunglasses and silver hoop earrings, adding lovely aesthetic vibes to her outfit.

Priyanka Chopra facetimes Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra was seen enjoying the match from the royal box alongside other distinguished guests. Later, Chopra grabbed attention by FaceTiming her husband, Nick Jonas, and letting him enjoy the match briefly.


The Varanasi star was photographed smiling as she held up her phone during a call with Nick. The beautiful moment instantly became a hot topic among the fans, leaving them gushing over the couple's romance.

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Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the action thriller The Bluff, which was released on February 25, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The actress plays Ercell Bodden, aka Bloody Mary, a former pirate living a quiet, peaceful life in the 1800s Cayman Islands opposite Karl Urban.

As of now, the actress’s schedule is packed with upcoming projects, including the much-awaited Telugu film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. Apart from Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in the lead cast.

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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