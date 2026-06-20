/Priyanka Chopra teases new collaboration with Angeline Jolie after Varanasi

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with a highly anticipated film, Varanasi, helmed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu in the lead. While the actress is gearing up for a return to Indian cinema after years, Priyanka Chopra at a recent event has reportedly hinted at a major collaboration with Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

What details did Priyanka Chopra reveal about her collaboration with Angelina Jolie?

Speaking to Fortune India, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she is set to work with Angelina Jolie on a new project. However, she remained tight-lipped about other details. In the conversation, Priyanka also stated how she finds Angelina Jolie along with Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek inspiring.

But it's not sure whether the mystery project of Priyanka Chopra and Angelina Jolie is an advertising campaign, philanthropic venture or a film.

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Speaking about her upcoming film Varanasi, Priyanka Chopra said, "What we are trying to do is something so ambitious and of a scale not seen for a long time. I am very privileged and excited not just for India but also for the world because this will be a massive global release and people will be exposed to what we have been working on for the past three years."

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie was last seen in the 2025 drama film Couture, written and directed by Alice Winocour. Apart from Angelina Jolie, the film also features Louis Garrel, Ella Rumpf and Garance Marillier. The film had its world premiere in the Special Presentations section of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2025.

All about upcoming film Varanasi

One of the highly anticipated films, Varanasi, which will feature Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, has been generating buzz since its announcement. Varanasi, the Telugu-language action-adventure film, is being helmed by SS Rajamouli, who also co-wrote it along with V. Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi. It is produced by S Durga Arts and a showing business.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on April 7, 2027, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi. It is the first Indian film and the first non-English language film to be shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format.