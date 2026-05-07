/Priyanka Chopra to headline survival thriller, to star alongside Orlando Bloom: Read details

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a roll! The actress is set to headline a new project titled Reset, alongside Orlando Bloom. Directed by Matt Smukler (Wildflower), the survival thriller, will head into production in August.

Written by Jordan Rawlins, Reset follows a woman (Chopra Jonas) who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness, far from civilisation, with no memory of how she got there. Her only chance at survival is to trust a charming stranger (Bloom) who may not be who he says he is.

On the casting process, Smukler said, “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable.”

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Reset will be produced by Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber under their Fratricidal Films banner, Michael Lazarovitch for Chemically Altered, and Matthew Rhodes of Rhodes

Entertainment, along with Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures and Bloom’s Amazing Owl. Nadine de Barros will executive produce.

Fortitude International is financing and launching international sales at the Marché du Film in Cannes, with Verve Ventures, UTA, and WME Independent co-repping North American rights.

Producers Jon & Erich Hoeber said, “Jordan Rawlins and Matt Smukler have created a gripping story of survival, romance, suspense, and deceit, replete with shocking twists, and we’re thrilled to have partnered with Priyanka and Orlando to bring it to the screen.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, one of India’s most successful and powerful global stars, continues her strong international presence with this project. She was last seen in an action-adventure, The Bluff, which debuted at No. 1 on Prime Video worldwide. Prior to that, she starred alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads of State. Amidst all, she's also working on her comeback film to the Indian screen with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Set to release in April 2027, the epic period drama has Chopra Jonas playing the role of Mandakini.