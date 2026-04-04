/Priyanka Chopra reacts to Raghav Chadha's new video amid his rift with AAP

Amid Raghav Chadha’s rift with AAP (Aam Aadmi Party), Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has came forward in support of her brother-in-law, reacting to his recent parliamentary speeches video. After the video went viral, the star’s comment quickly caught viewers’ attention and sparked a buzz on social media.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Raghav Chadha's new video

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Today, on April 4, former deputy leader Raghav Chadha shared a video compiling his past speeches in the Rajya Sabha. What caught the attention of viewers was Chopra’s reaction to the post. The actress did not write anything but responded with emojis, using heart-eyes, applause, and clapping hands. Raghav is the husband of actress Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka's cousin.

With this comment, the actress has indicated that she's on Chadha's side.

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On April 2, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) officially removed Raghav Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. The party replaced him with Punjab MP and educator Ashok Kumar Mittal.

What does the video showcase?

After being removed as deputy leader of Rajya Sabha, Chadha has recently shared several videos, either putting forward his side of the story to his followers, with one of the clip titled “Silenced, not defeated," or explaining the situation that happened recently. Today’s video focuses on his parliamentary speeches, highlighting the issues he raised faced by ordinary citizens.

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Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. Chopra skipped the wedding ceremony, but she showed up at the engagement ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra is currently in talks about her return to Indian cinema, featuring in the upcoming project with S.S. Rajamouli in Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu. She recently starred in the action film The Bluff opposite Karl Urban, which was released in February 2026.