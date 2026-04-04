/XO, Kitty season 3: Major highlights of Kitty's senior year at KISS

XO, Kitty, season 3, has finally concluded. From romantic vibes, secrets, and a major cameo, the latest season shifts its narrative to a roller-coaster ride of Kitty, unveiling some key moments that are worth watching.
Watched the third season of XO, Kitty? Here, we've highlighted some key moments from the sequel that are eye-catching and will leave you stunned. Kitty’s journey through Season 3 is a rollercoaster of love, lies, and self-discovery. Let us take you on this ride.
After deciding to stay in Seoul at the end of Season 2, Kitty continues to embrace her family history at KISS (The Korean Independent School of Seoul), as her mother was once an alumna of the same school.
After the dramatic climax in season 2, Kitty and Min-ho (Sang Heon Lee) start the third season exploring their bond. The pair spends time together, visualising it as a honeymoon phase, and realise that they are so in love with each other.
Dae has just opened a new restaurant with his father and invites his friends, including Kitty, Min Ho, Yuri, and the rest of the gang, for the grand inauguration. But the joy is short-lived. What happens next will leave you stunned.
After Yuri (Gia Kim) is tasked with looking after a superstar’s dog, she accidentally loses him, but meanwhile, she ends up finding Min Ho with Eunice (Ryu Han-bi), a pop icon, which leads to an unexpected drama.
Yuri takes Kitty to the restroom and tells her that she overheard Min Ho's and Eunice's conversation. They then find a pregnancy test kit that shows a positive result. Kitty connects it to Min Ho’s conversation, which shakes her to the core.
After Min-ho’s lie, the fan-favourite couple drifts apart, leading to Kitty breaking down. Then she calls Lara Jean (Lana Condor), who came straight from New York to Seoul, to support and remind her to prioritise her future first, above everything else.
In spite of struggling with her own life and love problems, Kitty discovers that her cousin Jiwon (Hojo Shin) is pregnant, so she sets out on a journey to get her life on track. Will she succeed?
Might be! The story wraps up on a happy note, showcasing Kitty and Min-ho’s heartwarming reunion. Later, we see them holding hands as Kitty jokingly warns him about her family, especially her dad. But what does this really mean? Are they about to make things official by introducing each other to their families?