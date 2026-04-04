/Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Actress reacts to dismissal of sexual harassment claims | 'Will never stop fighting'

Hollywood star Blake Lively recently faced a huge defeat in the legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni after a US court dismissed a major portion of her sexual harassment claims.

While the dispute is still ongoing, the ruling, delivered by Judge Lewis Liman on April 3, dropped 10 of the 13 allegations brought by the actress, including sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy. Now, the trial, which is slated to take place on May 18, will see three claims, including retaliation and breach of contract.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Lively reacts after the ruling

Taking to Instagram on April 4, the actress opened up about her determination to present her side of the story in court. "I’m grateful for the Court’s ruling, which allows the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month, and for the ability to finally tell my story in full at trial, for my own sake," the statement read. "The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive retaliation I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others."



She has accused Baldoni and his associates of orchestrating a digital smear campaign after she raised concerns about alleged misconduct during the film’s production. "My claims won’t be the first or last time you’ll see examples of the extreme dangers of retaliation and digital warfare. And it often won’t be directed at celebrities or those who may be able to speak up," her statement further read.

What was the reason behind the dismissal?

As per the court, Lively could not pursue sexual harassment claims under federal law because she was working as an independent contractor rather than an employee. The judge also ruled that California harassment laws were not applicable, as the project was filmed in New Jersey. Lively’s legal team, led by attorney Mike Gottlieb, argued that "Blake Lively provided evidence to go to trial on her core claims…she spoke out against what she believed was sexual harassment on the set, and suffered retaliation that harmed her reputation as a result."

She also urged people in her statement not to dismiss the case as a mere celebrity controversy.

About the case

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, welcomed the dismissal, saying that "the defendants were not afraid of the truth." Originally filed in December 2024, the lawsuit also names executives from Wayfarer Studios and associated PR teams. Several other high-profile figures, including Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds and singer Taylor Swift, have been mentioned in the case.