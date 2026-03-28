/It Ends With Us case: Justin Baldoni secures win in legal battle against co-star Blake Lively, defamation suit against former publicist

It Ends With Us was released in 2024, starring Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in lead roles. However, the trouble erupted when a deep rift between the lead couple of the film, which was marred with allegations of a hostile work environment, creative control battles and a chaotic press tour. Following the success of the film, sexual harassment allegations against Baldoni culminated in a legal feud. In the latest development, Justin Baldoni has reportedly secured a win against the Hollywood actress.

Justin Baldoni's win against Blake Lively in the ongoing legal case

The ruling has turned out in favour of Justin Baldoni, as per the report of Page Six, and it marks a significant development in a complex legal dispute tied to allegations surrounding the 2024 film It Ends With Us. Reportedly, the federal judge, Lewis Liman, ruled that Baldoni's company, Wayfarer, can proceed with a defamation case against former publicist Stephanie Jones.

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The report suggests that Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, Jones had filed for a dismissal of the case. He said, “The court rejected Stephanie Jones’ effort to dismiss the case and will allow Wayfarer’s claims, including defamation, to be tested on a full evidentiary record.”