/Priyanka Chopra reigns supreme as the only woman on Fortune India’s most valuable celebrities 2026 covers

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is a force to be reckoned with. The actress has recently secured the No 3 position on Fortune India and Interbrand India's prestigious list of India's Most Valuable Celebrities 2026. What's more, the actress is the only woman to feature on Fortune India’s standalone cover series for its June 2026 issue.

Priyanka Chopra on Fortune India cover

The publication has released 3 individual covers featuring the country’s most influential personalities, with Priyanka standing alongside Virat Kohli and Akshay Kumar as the sole female celebrity to receive a dedicated cover in this celebrated edition.

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The ranking reflects not only Priyanka's immense popularity and global visibility but also her exceptional value as a brand. Over the years, she has become one of the most sought-after faces for leading international luxury and lifestyle brands, with companies consistently recognising her ability to connect with audiences across markets and cultures. Her longstanding association with Bvlgari and her recent partnership with Bentley further underline her position as a trusted global ambassador whose influence extends well beyond entertainment.

Fortune India’s list also includes actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.