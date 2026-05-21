/Priyanka Chopra & Ishaan Khatter represent the legacy and future of global Indian storytelling, says Gold House CEO

Audiences worldwide are witnessing the growing influence of Indian talent on the global stage, a shift reflected at Gold House’s Gold Gala 2026, where global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ishaan Khatter were honoured for their contributions to culture, storytelling and international representation. Reflecting on their impact, Gold House CEO, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Bing Chen highlighted how their recognition represents both the legacy and the evolving future of Indian voices shaping global entertainment.

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bing Chen said, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas represents something much bigger than celebrity; she represents the collapse of the outdated idea that Indian stories, faces, accents, and ambitions must be translated to become global. For generations, success often meant assimilation; Priyanka proved that authenticity itself could become infrastructure for worldwide influence. What makes her impact so significant is not simply that she crossed industries and continents, but that she expanded the imagination of what global leadership can look like for an entire generation watching her do it in real time.”

Reflecting on Ishaan Khatter and the rise of a new generation of global creators, Bing Chen added, “Artists like Ishaan Khatter represent the next evolution of global storytelling because they move fluidly between cultures without losing specificity. The future will belong to creators who understand that audiences no longer want stories flattened into universality; they want deeply personal stories that reveal something universal. What’s exciting about this new generation is that they are not asking permission to participate in global culture; they are actively defining where global culture itself is headed.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The recognition of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ishaan Khatter at Gold House’s Gold Gala 2026 underscores Gold House’s continued commitment to celebrating trailblazers and emerging voices who are reshaping global culture. Together, they represent both the legacy and future of Indian storytelling on the world stage.