/Gold Gala 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns at the red carpet in vintage chikankari sculptural gown | See pics

Fans might have been disappointed after Priyanka Chopra Jonas skipped this year’s Met Gala 2026 due to her packed schedule, but the global star has impressed everyone with her couture look at the 5th Annual Gold House Gold Gala 2026 in Los Angeles.

Beautifully merging heritage craftsmanship with contemporary fashion, she made a memorable appearance at the ceremony where she received the prestigious Global Vanguard Honor for the second consecutive year.

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Priyanka received the Global Vanguard Honor

The evening celebrated Priyanka’s 25-year journey in entertainment and her contribution to global storytelling, but what caught the attention of the netizens was her striking ensemble by designer Amit Aggarwal.

For the red carpet event, Priyanka chose a custom sculptural gown created from a nearly 20-year-old chikankari saree. The vintage textile was transformed into a dramatic one-shoulder couture piece that featured traditional Indian embroidery with futuristic design elements.

Priyanka's look steals the show

The outfit reportedly took over six weeks to complete and had intricate chikankari threadwork. Designed in soft ivory tones, the ensemble included a thigh-high slit and flowing drapes inspired by a saree pallu. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Priyanka paired the couture piece with an elaborate diamond necklace and matching studs from Bvlgari.

Amit Aggarwal on Priyanka's outfit

Speaking about his creation on social media, the designer wrote, "My mother has adored @priyankachopra beyond measure for years. She is also the first person to comment on almost every post we have ever done, and the woman who believed in me long before the world did. This moment is my small gift to her. Thank you Ami @stylebyami. What we create together transcends time!"

Apart from Priyanka, the Gold Gala also honoured several personalities of Asian-Pacific origin, including Jet Li and Simu Liu.

Priyanka Chopra's work front