For over a decade, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been among the very few Indian actors to successfully build a footprint in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. Despite starring in massive global franchises like The Matrix, Citadel, and Baywatch, Chopra recently spoke up about her Hollywood career, admitting that it is still just getting started.

Priyanka Chopra on her career in Hollywood

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming action film, Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. Celebrated for her versatility and powerful performances, the actress put a spotlight on her Hollywood journey while speaking at the Cannes Lions conference on June 24 (Wednesday). She admitted that, despite her achievements in Hindi cinema, her work in Hollywood still needs to be built.

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Expressing her achievements of doing projects with the best directors and actors in Bollywood, the actress said, "In my Hindi-language career, I’ve worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors. I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres. Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much.”

She further added about her thoughts of expanding her portfolio with a global career and new opportunities. Chopra said, "The next reinvention is figuring out how in English-language work, I can bring that kind of variety to my characters that I have been able to do in India."

Priyanka Chopra speaks about her life after marriage

During the conversation, the Varanasi star also opened up about her life after marriage to Nick Jonas and becoming a mother to Malti. Chopra said, "Life has changed tremendously. Your priorities really change. I don’t just pack my bags and go off for a movie anymore. I don’t do five films a year. I don’t travel the way I used to. I’m really, really selective about the time I spend and who I spend it with… I’m navigating working-mom life. I have so much more respect for my mother now."

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the action thriller The Bluff, which was released on February 25, 2026, on Prime Video. The actress plays Ercell Bodden, also known as Bloody Mary, a former pirate living a quiet, peaceful life in the 1800s Cayman Islands opposite Karl Urban.