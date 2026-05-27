/From Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebrities who made headlines for their walkouts from films

Besides Ranveer Singh, several other celebrities have also made headlines for walking out after committing to projects, sparking buzz across the internet. Take a look at the list below.
Ranveer Singh has made headlines for walking out of Farhan Akhtar’s much‑anticipated project, Don 3. On April 11, Akhtar reportedly approached FWICE with a complaint against Ranveer over his alleged exit. This is not the first time an actor has stepped away from the film; several stars in the past have also sparked headlines after abruptly distancing themselves from projects after committing to it. Take a look at the stars who walked out of the films.
Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 had signed Ranveer Singh as the main lead. However, following the success of his recent spy thriller, Dhurandhar, the actor reportedly chose to walk out of the film. It is believed that he cited creative differences and the lack of a finalised script. His sudden exit has sparked a major dispute with Excel Entertainment and director Farhan Akhtar, who approached FWICE.
Did you know that Katrina Kaif was not Ali Abbas Zafar’s first choice in Bharat? The role was originally offered to Priyanka Chopra. Reportedly, the actress walked out just five days before filming was set to begin. According to multiple reports, Chopra left the project to prepare for her wedding to Nick Jonas, which took place in 2018.
The legendary actress Rekha was signed for Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama as Begum Hazrat Jahaan. However, she reportedly walked out after finding her role in the movie unsatisfactory and was subsequently replaced by Tabu.
A major buzz was also created around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who walked out from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Reportedly, she did not actually walk out but firmly expressed to the director that she would not work on the film due to casting and creative differences. Allegedly, the decision was made because Salman Khan had been cast opposite Rai, and the two shared a history. The film was shelved back then and years later made with Ranveer-Deepika in the lead.
Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan, also known as Bebo, made headlines for walking out of the acclaimed film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. The actress had already shot a few scenes, but due to family rifts, she had to make a choice and ultimately stepped away from the project.
The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is also among the celebrities known for their famous walkouts. The actor reportedly walked out of Mohit Suri's romantic drama, Half Girlfriend, which is based on Chetan Bhagat's popular novel. It is believed that he had already committed to Dinesh Vijan's Raabta, and due to a scheduling clash, he had to make a choice.