/From Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebrities who made headlines for their walkouts from films

Ranveer Singh has made headlines for walking out of Farhan Akhtar’s much‑anticipated project, Don 3. On April 11, Akhtar reportedly approached FWICE with a complaint against Ranveer over his alleged exit. This is not the first time an actor has stepped away from the film; several stars in the past have also sparked headlines after abruptly distancing themselves from projects after committing to it. Take a look at the stars who walked out of the films.