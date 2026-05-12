/Mira Nair finds her Amrita Sher-Gil in Bad Girl star Anjali Sivaraman, biopic also to feature Priyanka Chopra and Jaideep Ahlawat

Mira Nair’s ambitious biopic on Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil has found its lead actor. Class and Bad Girl-fame actor Anjali Sivaraman will be playing the lead protagonist in the new biopic, Amri, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Priyanka Chopra set to feature in prominent roles. The filmmaker unveiled the first look of the film on Tuesday, revealing the principal cast.

Amrita Sher-Gil biopic cast details revealed

Apart from Anjali, the film will also star Emily Watson as Amrita's mother, Marie-Antoinette Gottesman; Jaideep Ahlawat as her father, Umrao Singh Sher-Gil; Krisztian Csakvari as Victor Egan; Anjana Vasan as Indira Sher-Gil; Jim Sarbh as Karl Khandalavala; and Priyanka Chopra as Madame Azurie.

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Priyanka Chopra is also serving as the film's executive producer, which is set across Hungary, France, and India in the early twentieth century. The film will trace two worlds and cultures of Europe and India, which influenced the artist’s work.

About Anjali Sivaraman

Kerala-born Anjali, 31, was a well-known model who made her acting debut in Netflix's Class in 2023. She then went on to play the lead in the film Bad Girl, which was released in 2025. Anjali has also featured in numerous TV and digital advertisements and has been a ramp model.

About Amri

Amri chronicles the story of Amrita Sher-Gil, a pioneer in modern Indian art who rattled the establishment with her bold imagery and life. The biopic has been something of a dream project for Mira Nair, known for internationally acclaimed projects such as Salaam Bombay!, Monsoon Wedding, and The Namesake.

Amri first look Photograph: ()

“Every film I've made in the last several decades has been inspired by the art of Amrita Sher-Gil. She taught me how to see. She absorbed the best European training to distil the soul of India in a way that no one ever had - it is this distillation that has informed my own cinema from the beginning. The bravery of her palette, colour, and framing of the ordinary people of India has eternally moved me,” Mira Nair said in a media statement.

Who was Amrita Sher-Gil?

Now considered one of the greatest women artists of the 20th century, Amrita Sher-Gil died at the age of 28. The celebrated artist was the youngest student to ever be admitted in the Académie des Beaux-Arts de Paris. She was educated and trained in the conventions of European tradition, Amrita evolved a personal aesthetic that highlighted the everyday life of ordinary women and men in India.

Her paintings, now highly valuable, give a glimpse into India and its women of the time. Some of her most famous artworks include Two Women, The Bride's Toilet, Group of Three Girls, Girl in Blue, Sleeping Woman, and Hill Women.