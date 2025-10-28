LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Student of the Year 2 to Call Me Bae: 7 Must-watch Ananya Panday films and web series on Netflix, Prime and other OTT

From Student of the Year 2 to Call Me Bae: 7 Must-watch Ananya Panday films and web series on Netflix, Prime and other OTT

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Oct 28, 2025, 20:18 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 20:18 IST

An emerging actress in Bollywood, Ananya Pandey, has marked her presence by giving remarkable performances in numerous movies and shows. Making her debut in Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2, the actress has never stopped wooing her audience to date. 

7 Must-watch films and web series
1 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

7 Must-watch films and web series

The gorgeous and charming Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey has shaped her career with her unique personality in the Indian film industry. Undoubtedly, the actress has transformed from a bright, ambitious girl to one of the rising stars, garnering multiple accolades and achievements. Let's cheer her talent while recalling some of her best works she has done over the past years.

Student of the Year 2
2 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

Student of the Year 2

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime and JioHotstar

Ananya's debut film revolves around Rohan, played by Tiger Shroff, who follows his lover, Mridula, played by Tara Sutaria, to St Teresa's college in the desire to reunite with her. But, eventually, the story takes a turn when Mia and Rohan lose a dance competition to Manav and his sister Shreya, played by Ananya Pandey.

Call Me Bae
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Call Me Bae

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ananya played Bella Chowdhary in the drama, which continues with the downsized story from heiress to hustler. Bella, aka Bae, finally understood her value and the truth that her most valuable assets aren't the diamonds, but her smart mind, which can take her to the heights, while she started working in the newsrooms.

Pati Patni Aur Woh
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most hilarious movies of Ananya Pandey that revolves around Chintu Tyagi, played by Kartik Aryan, who twists his happy married life with Vedika, played by Bhumi Pednekar, while finding himself love-struck with Tapasya, played by Ananya, who is a young fashion designer.

Gehraiyaan
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Gehraiyaan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pandey plays the role of Tia, who is the fiancée of Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. It continues with the arrival of Alisha, played by Deepika Padukone, a thirty-year-old yoga instructor, who finds herself better with Zain and falls in love with him, betraying Tia at the same time.

Dream Girl 2
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Dream Girl 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Co-starred with Ayushhman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey played the role of Pari, who is the Love Interest of Karam, a middle-class boy, who transforms his personality into a lady named Pooja to earn money and prove to Pari's dad his worth. However, his scam did not last long and made a complicated mess in his life.

CTRL
7 / 8
(Photograph: Netflix)

CTRL

Where to watch: Netflix

The film centres on Nella and Joe, played by Ananya and Vihaan, respectively, who are the perfect influencer couple. The surprising turn takes place when Joe cheats on Nella, and hence, she turns to an AI app to erase him digitally from her life.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Where to watch: Netflix

It is a story of three friends, Imaad, Ahana, and Neil, who are in their twenties and are focusing on figuring out life in an ever-changing digital era. So, life gives them a rollercoaster ride through love and heartbreak, and in the end, they find support in each other.

Trending Photo

From Student of the Year 2 to Call Me Bae: 7 Must-watch Ananya Panday films and web series on Netflix, Prime and other OTT
8

From Student of the Year 2 to Call Me Bae: 7 Must-watch Ananya Panday films and web series on Netflix, Prime and other OTT

Remembering Matthew Perry on his death anniversary: Facts you didn't know about the Friends actor
6

Remembering Matthew Perry on his death anniversary: Facts you didn't know about the Friends actor

Heidi Klum's Halloween diaries: Human body, worm and zombie
9

Heidi Klum's Halloween diaries: Human body, worm and zombie

Solar conjunction or perihelion, where is 3I/ATLAS at the moment?
8

Solar conjunction or perihelion, where is 3I/ATLAS at the moment?

Shah Rukh Khan @ 60: 7 Iconic SRK movies re-releasing in theatres across India and worldwide- Check full list
8

Shah Rukh Khan @ 60: 7 Iconic SRK movies re-releasing in theatres across India and worldwide- Check full list