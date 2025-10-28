/From Student of the Year 2 to Call Me Bae: 7 Must-watch Ananya Panday films and web series on Netflix, Prime and other OTT

An emerging actress in Bollywood, Ananya Pandey, has marked her presence by giving remarkable performances in numerous movies and shows. Making her debut in Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2, the actress has never stopped wooing her audience to date.
The gorgeous and charming Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey has shaped her career with her unique personality in the Indian film industry. Undoubtedly, the actress has transformed from a bright, ambitious girl to one of the rising stars, garnering multiple accolades and achievements. Let's cheer her talent while recalling some of her best works she has done over the past years.
Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime and JioHotstar
Ananya's debut film revolves around Rohan, played by Tiger Shroff, who follows his lover, Mridula, played by Tara Sutaria, to St Teresa's college in the desire to reunite with her. But, eventually, the story takes a turn when Mia and Rohan lose a dance competition to Manav and his sister Shreya, played by Ananya Pandey.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Ananya played Bella Chowdhary in the drama, which continues with the downsized story from heiress to hustler. Bella, aka Bae, finally understood her value and the truth that her most valuable assets aren't the diamonds, but her smart mind, which can take her to the heights, while she started working in the newsrooms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of the most hilarious movies of Ananya Pandey that revolves around Chintu Tyagi, played by Kartik Aryan, who twists his happy married life with Vedika, played by Bhumi Pednekar, while finding himself love-struck with Tapasya, played by Ananya, who is a young fashion designer.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Pandey plays the role of Tia, who is the fiancée of Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. It continues with the arrival of Alisha, played by Deepika Padukone, a thirty-year-old yoga instructor, who finds herself better with Zain and falls in love with him, betraying Tia at the same time.
Where to watch: Netflix
Co-starred with Ayushhman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey played the role of Pari, who is the Love Interest of Karam, a middle-class boy, who transforms his personality into a lady named Pooja to earn money and prove to Pari's dad his worth. However, his scam did not last long and made a complicated mess in his life.
Where to watch: Netflix
The film centres on Nella and Joe, played by Ananya and Vihaan, respectively, who are the perfect influencer couple. The surprising turn takes place when Joe cheats on Nella, and hence, she turns to an AI app to erase him digitally from her life.
Where to watch: Netflix
It is a story of three friends, Imaad, Ahana, and Neil, who are in their twenties and are focusing on figuring out life in an ever-changing digital era. So, life gives them a rollercoaster ride through love and heartbreak, and in the end, they find support in each other.