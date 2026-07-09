Kalyani Priyadarshan exudes royal elegance at Wimbledon 2026

The ongoing 2026 Wimbledon Championships in London continues to draw high-profile personalities, and Indian cinema made its presence felt on Day 10. Fresh off the historic box-office success of her blockbuster superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan was also spotted at the Center Court.

The actress spent her Wednesday afternoon completely immersed in the high-stakes action of the tournament.

Her presence did not go unnoticed; the official Wimbledon Instagram page warmly welcomed her, sharing her photos with the caption, "Kalyani Priyadarshan, a pleasure to welcome you to Wimbledon."

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Kalyani Priyadarshan at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is as much a celebration of classic summer style as it is of elite tennis, and Kalyani perfectly understood the assignment. Embracing the tournament's traditional style code, she exuded effortless sophistication in a light blue outfit.

Kalyani opted for a crisp, tailored look that radiated "queen vibes." Keeping her look minimally accessorised but structurally sharp, she leaned into a clean, modern silhouette. Her hair was styled in soft, natural waves cascading over her shoulders, while her makeup remained understated, focusing on neutral tones, a soft flush, and clean skin.

The ensemble perfectly bridged the gap between modern luxury and retro court-side glamour, making her an instant fashion standout in the crowd.

The Wimbledon post shared a series of photos on Instagram where Kalyani could be seen posing with a cutout of the Wimbledon trophy and the devoruing into local savouries at the court.

Kalyani’s appearance at Wimbledon adds to an increasingly international year for the actress, who also made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer.