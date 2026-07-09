Kalyani Priyadarshan exudes royal elegance at Wimbledon 2026

The ongoing 2026 Wimbledon Championships in London continues to draw high-profile personalities, and Indian cinema made its presence felt on Day 10. Fresh off the historic box-office success of her blockbuster superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan was also spotted at the Center Court.
The actress spent her Wednesday afternoon completely immersed in the high-stakes action of the tournament.
Her presence did not go unnoticed; the official Wimbledon Instagram page warmly welcomed her, sharing her photos with the caption, "Kalyani Priyadarshan, a pleasure to welcome you to Wimbledon."
Kalyani Priyadarshan at Wimbledon
Wimbledon is as much a celebration of classic summer style as it is of elite tennis, and Kalyani perfectly understood the assignment. Embracing the tournament's traditional style code, she exuded effortless sophistication in a light blue outfit.
Kalyani opted for a crisp, tailored look that radiated "queen vibes." Keeping her look minimally accessorised but structurally sharp, she leaned into a clean, modern silhouette. Her hair was styled in soft, natural waves cascading over her shoulders, while her makeup remained understated, focusing on neutral tones, a soft flush, and clean skin.
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The ensemble perfectly bridged the gap between modern luxury and retro court-side glamour, making her an instant fashion standout in the crowd.
The Wimbledon post shared a series of photos on Instagram where Kalyani could be seen posing with a cutout of the Wimbledon trophy and the devoruing into local savouries at the court.
Also read: Cannes Film Festival 2026: Kalyani Priyadarshan dazzles in shimmer strapless gown on her first red carpet appearance
Kalyani’s appearance at Wimbledon adds to an increasingly international year for the actress, who also made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer.
For those unfamiliar with her work, Kalyani is a powerhouse in the South Indian film industry, primarily working in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. The daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Lissy, she has carved her own path with performances in films like Varane Avashyamund, Hridayam, and Thallumaala. She was most recently seen in Lokah: Chapter 1.