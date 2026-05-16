/Cannes Film Festival 2026: Kalyani Priyadarshan dazzles in shimmer strapless gown on her first red carpet appearance

Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan made her Cannes red carpet debut on Friday in a dazzling gown by Itrh and paired it up with Kalyan Jewellers pieces that she wore unconventionally. Kalyani’s red carpet style reflected understated sophistication and showcased Indian craftsmanship. Kalyani’s appearance on the red carpet came on the third day of Cannes.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's look at Cannes

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s red carpet debut ensemble was a masterful blend of contemporary silhouette and intricate traditional design. She wore a bespoke strapless gown by the Indian label Itrh.

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The dress featured a striking deep purple bodice, framed by a shimmering black border that tapered to accentuate her silhouette. Hand-embellished with thousands of fine beads, the gown shimmered in the Mediterranean sun, creating a subtle yet sophisticated sparkle.

Kalyani adorned herself with exquisite pieces from Kalyan Jewellers, a brand she endorses. She wore a delicate diamond choker but differently, which hung at the back of her dress. The neckpiece had a huge diamond drop at the back, and Kalyani wore matching drop earrings, adding a touch of timeless elegance. Her makeup remained fresh and radiant, with a soft pink lip, and her hair styled in classic, voluminous waves which were moved to one side.

'Head-to-toe Indian' look

In a May 14 interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Kalyani highlighted the importance of her fashion choices. "The first word would be 'Indian'," she said, adding, "Head-to-toe is our Indian design arts. My jewellery is from Kalyan Jewellers, and my outfit is Itrh by Mohit."

The previous day, the Lokah star was seen in a white-pant suit at the Bharat Pavilion, where she was part of a panel discussion.

Most Indian actors have chosen at least one Indian designer for their Cannes outing this year, highlighting Indian craftsmen, handloom and taking Indian fashion to the global stage.

Who is Kalyani Priyadarshan?