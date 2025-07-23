/FKA Twigs drops 5 year abuse lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf after settlement

The long-running legal battle between singer FKA Twigs and actor Shia LaBeouf has officially come to an end. FKA Twigs had accused her former partner of physical, emotional, and mental abuse. While LaBeouf denied the allegations, he did express regret for the pain he had caused. A trial was initially scheduled for last year but was later postponed. In a joint statement, the lawyers confirmed that the case had been resolved, adding that the terms of the settlement would “remain private”. The pair began dating in 2018 after meeting on the set of Honey Boy and were together for nine months before breaking up in 2019, citing busy work schedules.

Twigs drops charges ‘With Prejudice’

As reported by Us Weekly, FKA Twigs formally asked the court to dismiss all charges against LaBeouf with prejudice, meaning she cannot bring them forward again. In their joint statement, FKA Twigs’s lawyer Bryan Freedman and LaBeouf’s lawyer Shawn Holley said: “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success, and peace in the future.”

Allegations of abuse and emotional Trauma

According to the legal documents filed in 2020, FKA Twigs accused LaBeouf of a pattern of relentless abuse that began emotionally and verbally before escalating to physical violence, including an incident of strangulation.

Twigs speaks out on PTSD and recovery

In a 2021 interview on BBC Radio 4’s Grounded podcast, FKA Twigs revealed the psychological toll of the relationship, stating: “I was left with PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] from that, which again is just something that I don't think we really talk about as a society, just in terms of the healing when leaving, and how much work has to be done to recover, to get back to the person you were before.”

LaBeouf responded to the lawsuit in a New York Times interview, denying the abuse but acknowledging that he owed Twigs “the opportunity to air their statements publicly” and that he needed “to accept accountability for those things I have done.”