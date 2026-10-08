/US Midterms 2026: Barack Obama hits campaign trail to boost Democratic candidates

Former President Barack Obama is returning to the campaign trail in the 2026 US midterm elections and is lending his name, fundraising network and political experience to Democratic candidates in the fray as both parties are gearing up for a closely contested battle for the control of Congress.

Obama is making campaign appearances for Democrat candidates to energise their voters ahead of Election Day. His October 24 appearance in Detroit alongside Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is among his most prominent engagements of the campaign.

Obama’s involvement highlights his enduring influence within the Democratic Party. His appearances are aimed at encouraging voter turnout and helping candidates benefit from his profile. Obama used campaign videos and fundraising events to support Democratic candidates across the country.

In Iowa, he endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Josh Turek in a campaign video featuring the two playing basketball. He invoked his own political history in Iowa, where his 2008 presidential campaign gained momentum after a strong performance in the state’s caucuses.

He also participated in Democratic fundraising efforts. His appearance with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries at a New York fundraiser in September demonstrated his continuing role in the party’s national political network.

Republican candidates and strategists contend that Obama represents the Democratic Party’s established political leadership and that voters should focus on the policies and record of the current Democratic candidates rather than the former president’s popularity.

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Republicans are also seeking to make the elections a referendum on the economy, immigration, public safety and the performance of Democratic officials.

Republicans claim that Obama’s appearances could have a limited effect because midterm elections are often driven by local candidates and issues. Republican strategists say a former president can attract crowds and generate media attention but voters ultimately make decisions based on their economic circumstances, concerns about government and assessments of the candidates.

On the other hand, Democrats see an opportunity in Obama’s participation to strengthen grassroots organisation and motivate voters who might otherwise be less engaged in a midterm election. His reputation helps Democratic candidates in drawing attention and fundraising support.