Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Nitish Setu in Bihar's capital in Patna on Saturday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers triggered chaos and commotion. Videos on social media showed a large group of RJD supporters tearing banners and posters put up by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). They were reportedly unhappy because Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav was not invited for the inauguration event. The supporters were seen shouting slogans in support of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Police personnel deployed appeared unable to control the gathering. RJD supporters were also seen waving party flags, tearing down posters and raising slogans on the bridge.

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A controversy also broke out over the name of the bridge. The BJP announced that it will be called “Nitish Setu” – on the name of former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. But Tejashwi Yadav claimed that he had earlier moved a private member's resolution in the Bihar Assembly proposing Guru Gobind Singh's name and accused the government of reversing its position for political reasons. BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar Sharma accused the opposition party of resorting to political theatrics instead of welcoming development. He also also questioned PM Modi's decision to inaugurate the bridge, claiming Nitish Kumar had already opened it nearly 18 months ago.