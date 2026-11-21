Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 21) inaugurated Nitish Setu, a 19.76-km-long bridge over the Ganga in Bihar, completing a project that took nearly 14 years in different stages of planning and construction.

At a programme in Vaishali district, PM Modi inaugurated the six-lane bridge by cutting a ribbon and later walked along it with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. He also waved a shawl towards people gathered at the site.

The Prime Minister inspected a model of the bridge as officials explained its design and features, including how it would improve connectivity between North and South Bihar.

Nitish Setu to ease traffic on Gandhi Setu

The bridge connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna with Bidupur in Vaishali district. Spanning 19.76 km, including a 9.76-km stretch over the Ganga, it has become India's longest river bridge upon completion.

It is expected to ease traffic congestion on Gandhi Setu, improve access to Patna from North Bihar and provide year-round connectivity to residents of Raghopur Diara and nearby areas, who often face difficulties crossing the river.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that the bridge would be named Nitish Setu in recognition of former chief minister Nitish Kumar's contribution to Bihar's road infrastructure.

Nitish Kumar first approved the project in September 2012, with feasibility work beginning in 2013. The Centre cleared it in December 2014, followed by the Bihar government's administrative approval in 2015.

Construction began on January 16, 2017, after the tendering process was completed. The project has an approved cost of around ₹4,988.40 crore, with funding from the Bihar government and assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

PM Modi hails poverty reduction

Earlier, addressing the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, Modi recalled facing criticism after announcing plans to build toilets for poor households.

"When we first came to power, I announced from the Red Fort that I would build toilets for the poor. In Parliament, people mocked this, asking, 'What kind of Prime Minister is this? He's talking about building toilets.' Such people failed to grasp how essential a toilet is, how critical it is for the poor, and especially for poor women and mothers," he said.

Citing a World Bank report, Modi claimed that around 50 crore people had been lifted out of poverty in India over the past 12 to 13 years.