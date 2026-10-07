/Russia warns Lithuania over nuclear weapons, Europe braces for massive hybrid attack | Gravitas

As Russia escalates its attacks on Ukraine, fears are growing over the expanding scope of the war.

The EU is now reportedly preparing for a Russian hybrid attack on European soil that may cause large-scale casualties.

Meanwhile, Russia has warned its neighbour Lithuania against deploying nuclear weapons on its soil.

According to Politico, diplomats from 27 member countries have held closed-door discussions in recent weeks over how the bloc should respond to a possible major Russian hybrid attack.

The talks reportedly focused on deploying emergency response teams, EU funding to help the affected country and crisis communications.

Now, EU's concern comes amid a string of suspected sabotage, drone and arson incidents.

On August 4, for instance, a drone carrying an explosive device was discovered close to Ukrainian cargo planes at the Leipzig airport in eastern Germany.

According to Germany, which blamed Russia for this attempted drone attack, the device failed to explode as the detonator was apparently faulty.

This was followed by an arson attack on a building in Estonia on August 15.

This premises was used by a company, which manufactured and supplied drones to Ukraine.

Subsequently, Estonia claimed that this attack was commissioned by Russia's secret services.

Meanwhile, Polish authorities hinted that the fire at a Starlink satellite station in central Poland in September was an act of sabotage aimed at disrupting internet access for the Ukrainian army.

Two weeks ago, Swedish and Finnish fighter jets were scrambled over the Gulf of Finland after Russian military aircraft were detected flying in international airspace.

During the course of the war, Moldova has seen repeated drone incursions.

For instance, during Russia's attack on Ukraine, Russian missiles and drones violated the country's airspace and exploded on its territory.

On its part though, Russia has dismissed allegations of hybrid warfare.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that his country poses no threat to Europe or NATO.

However, he has warned of using all weapons in its arsenal, including nuclear ones, if its territory of Kaliningrad is attacked.

During her State of the European Union speech last month, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen had pitched an emergency security protocol to help member states coordinate in exactly this kind of a scenario being discussed.

This, along with the potential creation of a European security council, is likely to feature in a 'European security strategy' document due in November.

Currently, Article 42.7 of the Treaty on European Union serves as the bloc's mutual defence clause.

It requires member states to provide aid and assistance by all means if another member state is the victim of armed aggression.

Now, amid the growing tensions, Lithuania's parliament voted to advance a constitutional amendment removing a ban on weapons of mass destruction.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump hinted at building a permanent US military base in Lithuania.

This drew a furious reaction from Russia.

In another key development, Sweden has decided to deploy Patriot air defence systems and about a hundred troops to Poland.