/‘Team first and team ahead’: India coach Gambhir pens heartfelt wish for chief selector Ajit Agarkar

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has penned a heartfelt note for the departing chief selector Ajit Agarkar. The former Indian quick decided against renewing his contract as the chairman of the men’s selection committee, with Pragyan Ojha temporarily taking up the spot. The BCCI has also invited applications for the vacant seat on the selection committee.

Agarkar was appointed chief selector in July 2023. He chaired team selections for several ICC tournaments, including the 2023 ODI World Cup, 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups, the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, and two Asia Cup campaigns, of which India won four multi-team tournaments. The Men in Blue were crowned 2025 Champions Trophy winners in Dubai and clinched both T20 World Cups in the Americas (2024) and the subcontinent (2026). India also won two Asia Cup titles in 2023 and 2025.

Gambhir, who replaced the legendary Rahul Dravid as Team India’s head coach in mid-2024, worked closely with Agarkar to help shape India’s future across formats. While India tasted enormous success during this period, winning several series and tournaments, they also endured challenging times, including suffering two series whitewashes at home, all under Agarkar and Gambhir’s tutelage.

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Taking to his X handle, Gambhir posted a message for his former India teammate, saying, “Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always..I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours!!”

Controversies and low points of Agarkar’s tenure

India’s ODI cricket peaked during the home World Cup in 2023, only for Australia to beat India in the final and break a billion hearts. Mohammed Shami, who starred for the Men in Blue in that tournament, picking up 23 wickets in seven matches, was amongst the top names who were phased out of white-ball squads following the Champions Trophy success. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who returned to the Indian squad for the forthcoming New Zealand T20Is after nearly four years with Ojha leading the selection panel, also never got his turn during Agarkar’s spell as the chief selector.

Besides, uncertainty over the futures of two stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and reports of Rohit quitting ODI cricket following the Lord’s ODI in July this year, turned things from bad to worse between the board, selection committee, the two players and the team management, leading to Agarkar’s exit.