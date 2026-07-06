A 28-year-old newlywed woman died after allegedly falling from a building in Delhi's Lodhi Colony area on Saturday evening. The victim has been identified as Akriti Sutar, a resident of Pushp Vihar. New details have emerged on Monday (July 6) as her family alleged that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws.

According to police, Akriti was found injured after an alleged fall from NDMC Flats, Palika Kunj, on July 4 and was was taken to AIIMS Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. What is shocking in the case is that Akriti married on April 24, 2026, less than three months before her death.

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Akriti gave a party to her office colleagues

Akriti’s family claimed that she had hosted a small party for her colleagues before leaving work on the day of her death. They said she had resumed work on July 1 after taking leave for her wedding and had gone to office on Saturday despite being on leave. Her uncle, Mananjay Sutar, questioned, “If she was unhappy or planning to end her life, why would she celebrate her return to work?" The family said Akriti spoke to her mother around 6 pm on Saturday. During the conversation, she appeared normal. Around 8 pm, they received a phone call from her husband, Arastu Sikka, informing them that she had gone missing. Nearly 90 minutes later, police informed the family that a woman’s body had been found at Palika Kunj. The family has also questioned why Akriti’s body was found in a 10 km away from her home and said that they did not believe that Akriti would die by suicide. They pointed at the absence of bloodstains at the scene.

Love marriage

Akriti married Arastu Sikka on April 24 after the two had been in a relationship for eight years. A relative said it was a love marriage. Akriti had first become friends with Arastu’s sister, Agastika Sikka, before the relationship developed. Police said Arastu is unemployed, while his father was Section Officer in the Labour Department, who lives in government flats in Pushp Vihar.

Dowry allegations

The family has also made physical abuse and dowry allegations against the husband and in-laws.