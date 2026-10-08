/Trump to honour Elon Musk, Sergey Brin and Jensen Huang with top science honour at White House. Check the full list here

President Donald Trump will present the nation’s highest honours for scientific and technological achievement to Elon Musk and several other prominent American innovators on Thursday, marking the first time he will personally present the awards. "The Trump administration is grateful for the contributions of these incredible leaders in science and technology. These recipients are helping ensure America keeps leading the world in innovation," White House spokesperson Liz Huston was quoted as saying to Fox News Digital.

The honourees will be recognized during the White House's Science: A New Golden Age Summit, which will bring together leading scientists and technology executives to discuss how artificial intelligence, private-sector investment and scientific innovation can accelerate breakthroughs and strengthen US leadership. Musk will receive the National Medal of Science alongside Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and AMD CEO Lisa Su. Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will receive the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, as per Fox News Digital. The ceremony will be significant for Donald Trump, as it marks the first time he has presented either the National Medal of Science or the National Medal of Technology and Innovation during his administrations.

Elon Musk's return to Trump's orbit

Musk's recognition comes as his relationship with Trump has improved following a highly publicised rupture last year. The Tesla and SpaceX chief left his role with the Department of Government Efficiency, commonly known as DOGE, before publicly criticizing Trump's signature tax-and-spending legislation as a ‘disgusting abomination’. The dispute escalated into a public feud, with Trump threatening Musk's government contracts.

The two have since repaired their relationship. Musk recently appeared alongside Trump at a technology leaders' lunch and was also present during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit. Musk has additionally returned to an advisory role in the Trump administration, co-leading the Pentagon's Project Meridian, which examines the future of warfare and the technologies and weapons the US military could need to maintain its technological advantage.

Trump has family connection to science medal