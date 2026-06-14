/Woman launched from 40-metre bridge without safety rope in Brazil, falls to death

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman lost her life after she was thrown from a bridge swing with no safety rope attached at a popular adventure attraction in Brazil. The deceased woman, identified as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, died on Saturday after falling approximately 40 metres from a bridge at the Ponte do Esqueleto trail in Limeira, in the state of São Paulo.



According to eyewitness and police findings, employees at the attraction reportedly forgot to attach the safety rope to her harness before sending her off the attraction. A video captured the incident has surfaced on social media, which shows de Freitas being carried in a ‘Superman’ position by three employees at the adventure attraction before launching from the bridge. Seconds after she is released, voices can reportedly be heard yelling, “The rope, people, the rope.”



Earlier that day, de Freitas had shared posts on her social media profile documenting her visit to the attraction. Through a series of posts, she disclosed the location of the attraction, showed the identification wristbands issued for the activity, and uploaded photos featuring staff members associated with the operation.

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Netizens react to the incident

Eyewitness told investigators that the staff had forgotten to attach the safety rope before the jump, according to information provided by Brazil’s military police. Following the tragic incident, six people were apprehended at the attraction. Since the video went viral on social media, it has attracted massive outrage, highlighting the safety concern.

One of the users wrote, "If it truly was an accident, that moment of letting her go will replay in their minds for the rest of their lives."

Suspecting that the employees had forgotten to attach the safety rope, the next user said," They seemed a little too relaxed after the tossing for me to believe it wasn’t intentional."

Another also said, "No attachment. No double-check. No “wait, is the cord actually on her?” moment. Just lift, swing, launch, and watch her drop. That’s not “an accident.” That’s criminal-level negligence. The rope was right there. They walked past it. They handled her. They still threw her."