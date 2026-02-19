/Indian origin man stabbed to death in West London; probe underway

A 26 year old Indian origin man was killed in a knife attack in Southall, west London, with police launching a murder investigation and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The victim, identified as Gurbhej Singh, suffered a fatal stab wound during an incident on North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane in the early hours of Wednesday. Another man, believed to be in his 30s, was also injured in the attack and was taken to the hospital for treatment before being discharged.

According to the Metropolitan Police, officers were called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service shortly after the incident and attended alongside paramedics. Despite efforts by medical staff, Singh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Met Police said a homicide investigation is underway and specialist officers are supporting Singh's family.

"Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh's tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones," said Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell of the Met Police's Specialist Crime Command.

"We believe he was assaulted outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Well Lane at around 00:30hrs (Wednesday).

"I would urge anyone with CCTV covering the area or who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police to please come forward and speak to police," she said.

Police said seven men, aged from their early 20s to late 30s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Following further enquiries, six of those arrested have been released with no further action, while one man has been released on bail and is expected to return to the police at a later date.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were first alerted to the stabbing at around 00:40 BST on Wednesday after receiving a call from the London Ambulance Service. Investigators continue to seek information from witnesses as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding Singh's death.