/Trump reiterates Iran deal to be signed Sunday, IRGC says 'not happening'

US President Donald Trump Saturday (Jun 13) said a deal with Iran was scheduled to be signed on Sunday, contradicting an earlier statement from Tehran that raised doubts over timing of signing of the deal.

Trump claimed the deal would effectively lead to the opening of the Hormuz Strait immediately.

The Strait of Hormuz would immediately be “open to all" once the agreement is finalised, he said.

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“At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The president said that “hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly” but added that if it doesn’t, “we have the ultimate alternative.”

On the other hand, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continued to strike a defiant tone and insisted no deal would be signed on Sunday.

The IRGC described the timeline as a “test for Iran’s negotiating team” and that Trump’s announcement comes “despite Iranian negotiators explicitly stating that the memorandum has not yet been finalized and that signing on Sunday is definitely not happening.”

“Some observers believe his insistence may be driven by a desire to use the occasion symbolically and turn it into a personal publicity event,” the statement read.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also rubbished reports suggesting Geneva, Switzerland, would soon be the venue for the signing of the deal with US.