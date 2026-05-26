/Indian-origin woman shot dead by masked man at US supermarket; CCTV captures attack

An Indian woman from Gujarat working at a supermarket in Virginia, United States, was shot dead by a masked man. The woman had been working at the supermarket for the last 10 years. The attack was captured in the CCTV, and it shows a masked man wearing a hoodie walking up to the counter, speaking briefly to the woman and then drawing a gun and opening fire at her twice in succession.

The man then lunged over the counter to fire again at the woman who had collapsed after being hit initially and fled from the store.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Meghna Patel, hailed from Jantral village in Visnagar taluka of Gujarat’s Mehsana district. Her family has confirmed that she had been employed at the supermarket in Virginia for the past 10 years.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The incident took place on May 23, 2026. The CCTV footage from the store has now surfaced online, and it shows a hooded man entering the store disguised as a customer.

In the footage, the suspect is seen wearing camouflage or animal-print pants, a hooded jacket, face mask and gloves. He calmly approached the counter where Meghnaben Patel was standing and briefly spoke to her.

Moments later, the man pulls out a handgun from his pocket and shoots twice at her from almost point-blank range. The alarming video footage doing the rounds on social media also shows Patel collapsing behind the counter after being shot.

The attacker then lunges over the counter and takes another shot at her before fleeing hastily.

Local police arrived at the scene on receiving information about the incident, cordoned off the area, and launched an investigation. Special teams were also reportedly deployed to arrest the attacker.

A wave of mourning spread through Meghnaben Patel’s hometown in Gujarat upon receiving news of her murder.

Her father, Karsanbhai Patel, and mother, Kapilaben, currently live in Jantral village, while her husband, Upendrabhai Patel, daughter, Nakshiben, and son, Smit, are settled in the United States.