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Captain Smit Machchhar on feet again, walks 10 steps as recovery continues after Flydubai flight attack

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 06:37 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 06:56 IST
Captain Smit Machchhar on feet again, walks 10 steps as recovery continues after Flydubai flight attack

Captain Smit Machchhar Photograph: (X (@HamdanMohammed))

Story highlights

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who helped thwart a flydubai crash attempt, walks 10 steps and continues recovering after being hospitalised in the UAE.

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot credited with helping stopping a crash attempt by his flydubai co-pilot, is recovering well and has started walking, according to his family. Machchhar has been moved to a hospital in Dubai from Abu Dhabi and walked 10 steps on Wednesday, a family member was quoted as saying to NDTV, suggesting encouraging progress in his recovery. The pilot continues to regain his health, with the Indian Embassy in the UAE saying it remains in close contact with his family, doctors and local authorities.

Addressing a biweekly press briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 7), Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy has been coordinating closely with Machchhar, his family, medical staff and authorities in the UAE. “Captain Machchhar is in a hospital in Abu Dhabi. We have kept you updated on his health condition. Our Embassy in the UAE has been in regular touch with him, his family, local and hospital authorities. He is recuperating well, responding well and his health is improving,” Jaiswal said.

The embassy also provided an update on Machchhar's condition on Tuesday, saying he was making steady progress. “Captain Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health. The Embassy remains in close touch with his family, doctors and local authorities, extending all possible assistance. We thank everyone for their prayers and wish him a speedy recovery.” Machchhar's recovery is being closely followed in India and the UAE as officials continue to coordinate with his family and medical team.

Captain Smit Machchhar survived an alleged mid-air attack aboard a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight after an Israeli dentist spent around 45 minutes treating severe bleeding from the pilot’s head and hand, according to the dentist’s account to ABC News. Machchhar was injured after his co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national, allegedly stabbed him in what authorities described as an apparent attempt to take control of the aircraft and crash it. More than 170 passengers were on board the flight.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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