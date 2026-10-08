Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot credited with helping stopping a crash attempt by his flydubai co-pilot, is recovering well and has started walking, according to his family. Machchhar has been moved to a hospital in Dubai from Abu Dhabi and walked 10 steps on Wednesday, a family member was quoted as saying to NDTV, suggesting encouraging progress in his recovery. The pilot continues to regain his health, with the Indian Embassy in the UAE saying it remains in close contact with his family, doctors and local authorities.

Addressing a biweekly press briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 7), Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy has been coordinating closely with Machchhar, his family, medical staff and authorities in the UAE. “Captain Machchhar is in a hospital in Abu Dhabi. We have kept you updated on his health condition. Our Embassy in the UAE has been in regular touch with him, his family, local and hospital authorities. He is recuperating well, responding well and his health is improving,” Jaiswal said.

The embassy also provided an update on Machchhar's condition on Tuesday, saying he was making steady progress. “Captain Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health. The Embassy remains in close touch with his family, doctors and local authorities, extending all possible assistance. We thank everyone for their prayers and wish him a speedy recovery.” Machchhar's recovery is being closely followed in India and the UAE as officials continue to coordinate with his family and medical team.