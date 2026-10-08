/Nana Patekar: Remembering a legend of the Indian cinema

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was found unconscious at his home and rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted CPR for around 45 minutes but could not revive him. A medico-legal case has been registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted. Patekar was one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed actors, known for films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome.