/Mall of America attack: FBI arrests man over alleged ISIS-inspired mass shooting plot with AK-47 and 200 rounds

Federal authorities have arrested a Minnesota man accused of planning an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at the Mall of America, according to newly unsealed court records. Sheikhdoon Mohamud was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly purchasing an AK-47 rifle and 200 rounds of ammunition from an FBI confidential source. Prosecutors allege he intended to use the weapons in an attack at a festival at the Mall of America.

The FBI had been investigating Mohamud since December 2024, when a confidential source started communicating with him about either traveling to Somalia to fight for al-Shabaab or carrying out a mass-casualty attack in the United States, according to court documents. Prosecutors cited numerous messages in which Mohamud allegedly discussed his desire for martyrdom. In one exchange, he reportedly talked about getting a gun here and just start killing a bunch of white people. By December 2025, prosecutors said Mohamud had expressed interest in supporting ISIS. The communications allegedly continued as he moved away from plans to travel overseas and increasingly focused on carrying out an attack inside the US.

According to prosecutors, Mohamud cited the New Orleans New Year's Eve attacker and Omar Mateen, the gunman responsible for the Pulse Nightclub shooting, as sources of inspiration for his planned violence. Mohamud allegedly told the FBI source that he wanted to target the Mall of America because its owned by Jewish people. He reportedly added, so if I kill even 30 people no one would go there anymore.

Alleged Mall of America attack plot

By August, Mohamud allegedly started arranging a meeting with the confidential source to obtain an AK-47 and ammunition. Prosecutors said he sent photographs of himself so the source could identify him. The two eventually agreed to meet on October 6 to complete the weapons purchase, according to the court documents. Mohamud allegedly indicated that he intended to carry out an attack on October 24 at the Hmong Arts Celebration at the Mall of America. During the meeting, an undercover FBI agent allegedly handed Mohamud a large duffel bag containing an AK-47 rifle and four magazines, along with a container holding 200 rounds of ammunition.

The agent told Mohamud that he was a member of ISIS and questioned him about his plans. Prosecutors allege Mohamud again described plans to attack a festival at the Mall of America. According to the affidavit, Mohamud repeated that he believed the mall was owned by Jews and said he was angry at the bad treatment of Muslims following the May attack on an Islamic center in San Diego. Mohamud was arrested at gunpoint by FBI agents after leaving the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Federal officials say attack was disrupted

US Attorney for Minnesota Dan Rosen said the arrest demonstrated the role of federal law enforcement in identifying and disrupting potential threats before they could result in violence. "The American people and the citizens of Minnesota should know from yesterday's arrest, which was the culmination of an outstanding law enforcement and intelligence operation, that federal law enforcement is standing up to their calling to protect us," Rosen said.

“Here, because of their vigilance and diligence, they were able to detect the threat and disrupt it before the defendant carried out his intention to kill, in his words, 'maybe 30 to 60 people,' as we allege in far greater detail in the complaint.” Rosen and FBI Special Agent Christopher Dodson described extensive communications between Mohamud and the confidential source, saying they indicated he was ‘100% committed’ to carrying out an attack. "The messages this defendant allegedly sent to others were chilling," Dodson said. "They show the idolization of ideologically motivated violence, a callous disregard for the sanctity of human life, a blind hatred of people of other faiths, and a cold commitment to carrying out his vision of violence in our community."

FBI had previously warned Mohamud's family

Rosen said Mohamud is believed to be an American citizen who was born in the United States. The criminal complaint identifies Somalia as the homeland of his parents. According to Rosen, the FBI had previously attempted to intervene after authorities were alerted in 2025 to Mohamud's alleged sharing of extremist material online. Federal agents went to his home in an effort to speak with his parents, but they declined to engage with investigators, Rosen said.