/Christa Pike wakes after failed execution, asks 'Where am I and who are you?'

US death row inmate Christa Pike was reportedly ‘confused’ and searching for answers after waking up following a failed lethal injection, her attorney said on Wednesday. Randy Spivey, an attorney with the Tennessee Office of the Post-Conviction Defender, said he understood that the first words Pike spoke after regaining consciousness Tuesday were, “Where am I and who are you?”

Spivey said during a news conference following Wednesday’s court hearing that he was not personally present when Pike woke up and therefore did not want to speculate about exactly what happened. Pike regained consciousness and started speaking Tuesday morning, despite it appearing the previous night that she was brain-dead and would be taken off life support. Spivey said there is still a lot of cognitive confusion for Pike, but that she is ‘very aware that the state tried to execute her’. “She has wanted to know what’s happened, and she’s asked about several people,” Spivey said. “I think she is angry and confused about everything right now.”

Pike reportedly first inmate to survive lethal injection

The Death Penalty Information Center, which tracks and analyzes capital punishment in the United States, said Pike is the first known inmate to survive after being injected with lethal doses of execution drugs. Her survival has intensified scrutiny of the lethal-injection process and the circumstances surrounding the failed execution. An investigation is expected to examine how two doses of pentobarbital were administered without resulting in her death.

Judge orders evidence from failed execution to be preserved

Judge I’Ashea Myles granted Pike’s motion to preserve state materials connected to the failed execution, siding with her attorneys as they seek to secure evidence related to the procedure. Myles said the case was unique and that the circumstances surrounding the failed execution could not have been anticipated. The judge ordered state correctional authorities to preserve a broad range of potentially relevant materials, including medical supplies and waste associated with the execution, along with audio and video recordings.