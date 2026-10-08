/'We don't think so': Trump says Russian plague lab worker's death not linked to bio-weapon

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the death of a Russian laboratory worker at a plague research facility did not appear to be connected to a ‘biological weapon’, while stressing that Washington would seek more information from Moscow. "We don't think so. We're going to find out soon enough, but we don't think so," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked whether a ‘bio-weapon’ was involved.

The remarks came as Russia warned against the spread of ‘false’ information following reports of a second suspected case. The United States and the United Nations have urged Moscow to provide greater transparency about the incident. Trump said Russian authorities had maintained that the situation was under control, but acknowledged that limited information had emerged from Moscow. "If you listen to them, it's under control. But you know, people have said that before about other things," Trump said.

Drawing a comparison with China's initial handling of the Covid pandemic, Trump added, “Well, China didn't say much, and Russia is not saying much either. But they do say they have it very much under control.” Trump also reiterated that he has a phone call scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the matter, although he did not provide a date or time.

Earlier, the US president had said on Tuesday that he expected to speak with Putin ‘very soon’ over reports surrounding the death of a laboratory technician in Russia. Washington has meanwhile called on Moscow to disclose more information about the incident. Russian authorities have denied reports that special anti-plague measures were imposed and have played down accounts of a suspected incident at an anti-plague institute in Siberia's Irkutsk region last week.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged Russia to provide greater transparency so other countries can assess the situation and determine an appropriate response. "We encourage Russia to be transparent and share more information with the world so that all of us could react accordingly and appropriately," Rubio said during a visit to Iceland. Depending on what we learn about it, we would learn how to respond.”