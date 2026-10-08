/Ronaldo sends 'a hug' after Messi says he misses 'wearing the blue and white'

NEW DELHI: It has been only a day since Lionel Messi stopped playing for Argentina, and it is already getting to him. As the talismanic footballer misses wearing the light blue and white jersey, his greatest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has sent ‘a hug’ to him. Ronaldo vs. Messi defined the last two decades of football across the world, with both players going on to play a record-tying six FIFA World Cups, the last of which came earlier this year in 2026. Messi played his last game for Argentina on Tuesday (Oct 6) against Benin in Buenos Aires in front of home fans.

Ronaldo sends Messi a hug as Argentine misses blue and white jersey

Messi was emotional after the whistle blew against Benin and gave a heartfelt speech. The footballer then took to Instagram to share how he was feeling and wrote: "Yesterday was my last game and I already miss wearing the blue and white. I know I'm making the right decision. It was an incredible journey, full of joys and also some sadness, but I'm clear that every step I took was worth it."

"And I have many things left to say. It's impossible for me to express everything I feel in words or in a post. This journey would have been impossible without my family, who were always by my side and supported me, especially in difficult moments when I needed it the most," he added.

Reacting to his post, Ronaldo wrote: "Leo, so many years defending your country and a history that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug."

Messi vs Ronaldo in football