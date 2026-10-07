/Ronaldo explains leaving Portugal camp, says would be available after 'whatever suspension is imposed'

Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has explained the reason behind leaving the national team's camp after being an unused substitute in a UEFA Nations League match against Norway (Sep 27) and not being named in the starting XI against Denmark. Ronaldo, who has scored 146 goals for Portugal in 234 appearances – both world records – accused manager Jorge Jesus of breaking his word as the reason behind leaving the national camp in Copenhagen. Ronaldo, however, acknowledged that his conduct was not up to mark for a captain and he's ready to accept any punishment for the same.

Ronaldo explains why he left Portugal camp

In a statement issued, the footballer, who was seen warming up in the second half of the match against Norway (Sep 27) after being told by the manager that he would be used for 30 minutes, said: "I warmed up from half-time onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn’t called on. The manager had broken his word to me."

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The statement further says that the two sides met for a discussion and it was agreed that Jesus would explain things in the press conference ahead of the Denmark match, but not much was said by the Portugal manager.

"It was the second time he had broken his word to me," Ronaldo said. "I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises."

What next for Ronaldo

The footballer, as told by Jesus on Sunday after Portugal's win against Norway, will be welcomed back to the team if he decides to come back. Ronaldo, who acknowledged that his actions involving not greeting fans after the first Norway group-stage match were not right, added in the statement: "The consequences of my actions must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation."