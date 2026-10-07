/'Goodbye to all of you': Lionel Messi bids adieu to his Argentina career with a goal in 3-0 win over Benin

Talismanic footballer Lionel Messi, who thrilled fans with his exceptional skills for two decades, bid adieu to his international career on Tuesday (Oct 6) in Buenos Aires in front of home fans. Messi scored a goal and provided two assists in his final Argentina match, which came against Benin, leading his team to a 3-0 win one last time. There was a lot of emotion around the match, given Messi won't wear the blue and white number-10 shirt ever again. Messi said goodbye with 208 appearances for Argentina in a 21-year-long career which saw him win two Copa América titles and one FIFA World Cup.

Messi bids farewell to Argentina career

The stadium erupted with echoes of "Messi, Messi" as the 39-year-old put a penalty into the net in the 71st minute and, in an address to the crowd after the final whistle, called retiring from playing for Argentina the "saddest day of my career."

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"Goodbye to all of you. I'm going to miss you; I'm going to miss defending the national team's colors, but now I'll be right there alongside you, supporting these guys and everyone who comes after them. Always, always united. I just want to tell you that I love you and I'll miss you," Messi said. "I'm proud to be Argentine and to have fulfilled this dream with all of you. Thank you so much."

Watch Messi's final goal for Argentina below:

Messi's career at a glance