/Portugal coach Jesus shares update on Ronaldo's future with national side

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has kept the door open for star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the side. Jesus, who also managed Ronaldo previously at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, made the comments after his side's 2-1 win over Norway in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday (Oct. 4). The win also sealed defending champion Portugal's place in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Ronaldo had left the Portugal camp after being an unused substitute in Portugal's previous group-stage match against Norway on September 27 and being left out of the starting XI against Denmark in the next match.

What Portugal coach Jesus said about Ronaldo's future with national team

Ronaldo, 41, has 146 goals for Portugal in 234 appearances - both world records. Against Norway (Sep. 27), it was the first time since 2008 that he was an unused substitute in a competitive match for Portugal. Ronaldo had played in the match against Wales, which the side had won 1-0. Jesus then replaced him with Gonçalo Ramos, who has since scored in all three matches.

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"If he wants to, he'll return to the national team," said Jesus while talking to reporters after the match against Norway. "We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who's going to decide. Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants, he's the one who will decide how he wants it. In my first call-up, I said, 'I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you'. And now I'm saying the same thing."

When will Portugal play next?

Portugal next plays Denmark in its second-to-last group-stage match of the UEFA Nations League on November 14 at home. The defending champions then visit Wales three days later for the last group fixture.