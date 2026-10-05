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Portugal coach Jesus shares update on Ronaldo's future with national side

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 12:10 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 12:10 IST
Portugal coach Jesus shares update on Ronaldo's future with national side

Portugal coach Jesus shares update on Ronaldo's future with national side Photograph: (AFP)

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Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has left the door open for 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the national team following his abrupt departure from camp during their UEFA Nations League run.

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has kept the door open for star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the side. Jesus, who also managed Ronaldo previously at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, made the comments after his side's 2-1 win over Norway in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday (Oct. 4). The win also sealed defending champion Portugal's place in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Ronaldo had left the Portugal camp after being an unused substitute in Portugal's previous group-stage match against Norway on September 27 and being left out of the starting XI against Denmark in the next match.

What Portugal coach Jesus said about Ronaldo's future with national team

Ronaldo, 41, has 146 goals for Portugal in 234 appearances - both world records. Against Norway (Sep. 27), it was the first time since 2008 that he was an unused substitute in a competitive match for Portugal. Ronaldo had played in the match against Wales, which the side had won 1-0. Jesus then replaced him with Gonçalo Ramos, who has since scored in all three matches.

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"If he wants to, he'll return to the national team," said Jesus while talking to reporters after the match against Norway. "We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who's going to decide. Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants, he's the one who will decide how he wants it. In my first call-up, I said, 'I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you'. And now I'm saying the same thing."

When will Portugal play next?

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Portugal next plays Denmark in its second-to-last group-stage match of the UEFA Nations League on November 14 at home. The defending champions then visit Wales three days later for the last group fixture.

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo — who wrote on social media after leaving the team's camp in Copenhagen, Denmark that "in due course, I will tell the truth to all the Portuguese people about my reasons for leaving the national team, to which I have always been dedicated" — plays again for the national side or not.

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 12 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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